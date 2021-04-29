‘Repulsed and distraught’: Investigation underway after church in Everett vandalized

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a church in Everett was targeted by vandals early Thursday morning, officials said.

A crucifix planted in the ground outside of Zion Baptist Ministries was ripped out and thrown into a nearby yard, according to Bishop Robert Brown.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Brown said. “We hope that this is the first and last time…I’m hoping it’s not a trend.”

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a Facebook post that state police are assisting Everett police with an investigation into the “heinous act.”

“I’m repulsed and distraught that someone would intentionally vandalize a religious organization in our community. There is absolutely no room for any hate in Everett,” DeMaria said.

DeMaria added, “This was not an accident but a hate crime.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)