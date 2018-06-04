Rescuers come to aid of 2 hikers on Mount Washington ledge

CRAWFORD, NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers have come to the aid of two hikers stranded on a ledge off of a steep Mount Washington trail.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say the hikers were found Sunday night, about 6 ½ hours after they called 911. Temperatures had gotten down into the 30s. They were cold, but eventually were able to hike and climb with rescuers back out to the Huntington Ravine Trail and to the Mount Washington Auto Road.

Conservation officers say 21-year-old Daniel Rueda, of Warwick, Rhode Island, and 21-year-old Christopher Petteruto, of Conventry, Rhode Island, had gotten lost off the trail Sunday afternoon.

Conservation officers say the forecast for the coming week on Mount Washington includes a “wintry mix” that will likely take the mountain from spring right back into winter.

