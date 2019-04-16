TEL AVIV, Israel (WHDH) — Researchers at Tel Aviv University in Israel made a scientific breakthrough when they printed a 3D heart using a patient’s cells.

The findings published Monday in the journal Advanced Science showed Prof. Tal Dvir and his team were able to print out the heart, that measured the size of a rabbit’s.

The team says past researchers have printed simple tissues without blood vessels, but his development is the first time anyone has successfully engineered and printed an entire heart, consisting of cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers.

The process gave scientists hope that one day they’ll be able to 3D print patches and possibly full transplants.

Researchers added that because the heart is made from the patient’s biological material, it reduces the chance the transplant would fail.

Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death in the United States.

