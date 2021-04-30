Researchers reveal the most Googled ‘how do I’ question in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers have pinpointed the most Googled “how do I” question in every state and it appears Bay State residents are very conscious of maintaining optimal browser performance.

CenturyLinkQuote says it set out to find which questions people across America are asking the all-knowing search engine.

In Massachusetts, researchers found that residents can’t stop searching, “How do I clear my cache?”

“How do I clear my cache?” also had the highest search volume in six states and is shown to have a lot of benefits associated with the query.

Without clearing your cache, “your browser may still use old files which can cause display or access problems,” according to an explainer on Mass. Gov.

The most-searched query across the country turned out to be, “How do I file for unemployment?”

