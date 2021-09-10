NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire that tore through a home in Northboro early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Maple Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the multi-family home.

“We had flames about 30 to 40 feet coming out the front window when they arrived,” Northboro Fire Chief David Parenti said.

A man who got trapped in the home died as a result of the fire. His name has not been released.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames.

A number of other people were able to escape the blaze. A cat was also rescued.

There were no working fire detectors in the home, according to fire officials.

“I found one detector in the front hallway that appears to be 1970’s vintage,” Parenti said.

The Red Cross is assisting the seven people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

