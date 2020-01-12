Residents evacuated from apartment building during water leak in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Around 200 Springfield residents were relocated from their apartment units to a nearby school as crews responded to a water leak early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding a seven-story apartment building located on Girard Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. found water flowing from the top floor to the lobby, fire officials said.

A water supply line malfunctioned, causing the water to leak through all of the apartments, authorities said.

Police, fire and ambulance crews evacuated all residents to the Rebecca Johnson School without incident, fire officials said.

City officials are helping those displaced from the leak find temporary housing in the meantime.

