EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in an Everett neighborhood say they are worried about their area’s safety after a bullet from a street shootout hit a home for the second time in seven months.

Anitony Jineior said someone fired at a car on the street outside his home while he was in the shower at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were getting into the car when shots rang out, Jineior said and one of the bullets hit his building.

“It was our house, so there’s no words,” Jineior said.

“It was very scary, it makes me want to move,” said Fatima Pereira, who also lives in the building.

And Jineior said this wasn’t the first time his home had been shot at — seven months ago, another stray bullet came through the wall and went right into his bed.

“In less than a year it’s just happened twice. And especially because it came to be our house again, so we don’t know what to do,” Jineior said.

