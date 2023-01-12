WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured.

Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police.

Police were informed that a 25-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Detectives went to the hospital to investigate further.

Robert Bouchard showed 7NEWS where a bullet flew through his kitchen and became lodged in the wall.

Margarite Guerrero, who lives nearby, called the triple shooting “awful.”

Several nearby vehicles were also hit by bullets.

Kazmir Sidlak said he heard a barrage of gunfire and then a car driving away.

The victims suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651, send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message, or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)