HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are urging people to avoid contact with water in the Merrimack River due to contamination concerns.

Haverhill officials said about 60,000 gallons of wastewater were discharged to the storm drainage system during sewer work on Thursday.

They said the discharge entered local waterways that flow into the Merrimack River.

The health department also closed Plum Island Beach through at least Monday until water quality improves.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)