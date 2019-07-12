(WHDH) — A restaurant chain is serving up what they call “everyone’s favorite part of the pizza.”

Participating Villa Italian Kitchens plans to begin selling boxes of pizza crust beginning on July 18 at participating locations.

The dish called “Just The Crusts” will cost $2.75.

The chain says it came up with the idea when customers kept asking questions about their crust.

Villa Italian Kitchens has several locations across the country, including ones in Lee, Massachusetts; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Providence; Rhode Island.

