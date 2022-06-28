BOSTON (WHDH) - Retailers have limited the purchase of Plan-B after seeing a spike in demand for the pill after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“People are afraid that emergency contraception may also be outlawed, said Dr. Katherine White, Associate Professor of OB/GYN at Boston University School of Medicine. “People are terrified of unintended pregnancy right now because they don’t know what their options are going to be.”

Amazon and Rite Aid are some of the retailers that have limited the purchasing of emergency contraception to three per person.

“I think its insane to limit access to birth control. You don’t want us to have an abortion but you want us to not have access to a form of birth control. It’s not adding up,” said Newton resident Meaghan Cronis.

CVS also took part in the purchase limit but have said that they are now in the process of removing the rule.

Walgreens said that they are not limiting customers, but are in the process if restocking their online inventory after seeing the increase in demand.

