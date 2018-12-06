Retired police lieutenant struck, injured while working construction detail in Medway

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired Medway police lieutenant was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a car while working a construction detail, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Main and Mechanic streets about 10:16 a.m. found Special Police Officer Richard Malo, a retired lieutenant, injured in the roadway, according to Medway police.

The driver, Jerome Guthro, 71, of Medway, reportedly remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Malo was taken to Milford Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The owner of a nearby liquor store said he was one of many who rushed over to see what was going on.

“I went outside, I saw him there, and they were putting him in an ambulance,” Kenny Patel said, “and they had been there a while.”

During the ongoing road construction project, there have been two detail officers working on either side.

Guthro told 7News he saw the detail officer on the right, who was off-screen in dashcam video.

He said he was looking at the other officer to make sure traffic was stopped before he made the left turn and he didn’t see the other officer until he hit him.

Guthro, who hasn’t been charged or cited, told 7News he feels terrible and it was just an accident.

