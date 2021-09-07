DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party in Dedham faced a judge on Tuesday.

James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, were released on personal recognizance after the couple pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21 during a hearing.

Alonzo Polk, 17, drowned in a pool at the Coughlin’s home on June 6.

An attorney representing the Coughlins told the court that Polk didn’t know how to swim and that he was pushed into an in-ground pool during the party by a friend who wasn’t aware he couldn’t swim.

Coughlin heard a commotion, ran to the pool, and tried to perform CPR on Polk, the couple’s attorney added.

A Dedham police officer who responded to the drowning told the court that the Coughlins were holding a party to celebrate their daughter’s graduation and that there were beer cans scattered around the pool. He also said that there was inadequate lighting in the pool area.

The couple’s attorney argued that the Coughlins didn’t intentionally create a substantial risk of harm to Alonzo but the court magistrate ruled that the case would still move forward.

After being pulled from the pool, Polk was taken to a Boston hospital, where he passed away days later.

Family and friends of Polk’s who attended Tuesday’s hearing shouted outside the courthouse: “We want justice for who? Alonzo!”

“We came here today to see justice happen,” said Roshawn Drane, Polk’s brother. “But what we’ve seen today is these people come in this courthouse and leave with no repercussions.”

The couple is due back in court in November.

