BOSTON (WHDH) - For the past four years, 67-year-old Paul Veneto has pushed an airline beverage cart along the routes simulating the flight paths of each of the aircraft hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year, Veneto is calling his final journey, “Everyone’s push.”

Veneto was routinely scheduled to work Flight 175, which crashed into the South Tower on Sept. 11.

He said the survivors’ guilt triggered a 15-year prescription drug addiction, and he felt inspired to embark on his walking journey, which he calls Paulie’s Push.

Paulie will make stops all along the 220-mile journey to Ground Zero.

To view his route, visit http://www.pauliespush.com/map.

Learn more: https://www.pauliespush.com/

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