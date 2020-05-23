Revere officials ask beachgoers to stay home over Memorial Day weekend

After people kicked off the holiday weekend by spending an 80-degree Friday at the beach, state and local officials are asking residents to stay home if possible.

“This year we’re asking everyone to honor our veterans by staying home,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “These are unprecedented times and nobody should be expecting to enjoy their weekend as they normally would.”

While beach access is allowed, barricades remain on nearby roadways to stop people from driving to the beach and parking. Towels and blankets are supposed to remain at least 12 feet apart and beachgoers should wear masks if they can’t stay 6 feet away, officials said.

“This is important to really ensure that residents of Revere have safe access to the beach while keeping capacity down,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen A. Theoharides.

State Police have increased patrols at the beach as well, but say they are hoping to educate people instead of enforce distancing.