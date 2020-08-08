Revere officials hold ‘weekend of action’ to stop rise in coronavirus cases

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials and workers in Revere were out sanitizing playgrounds and promoting mask use Saturday, trying to counter an increase in coronavirus cases.

Officials said the push was in response to a steady uptick in coronavirus cases among Revere residents, and a positive test rate three times higher than the state average.

“It’s all about the mask, right? Put it on, stay away from each other,” said parks and recreation director Michael Hinojosa. “People are getting together, and that’s what we’re trying to tell them. Take the time, think about this, let’s slow the spread of it.”

Police officers will patrol parks and playgrounds to discourage large gatherings and encourage mask wearing. Large grocery stores said they will tighten safety protocols and city crews will pass out masks and educational materials throughout the city.

Beachgoers Saturday said they agreed residents need to do more.

“We need to take care of ourselves, our friends, relatives, neighbors, otherwise it’ll go on and on and never stop,” said Svetlana Vasermam.

