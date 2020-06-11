REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police launched an investigation after becoming aware of a video that shows an exchange with an officer during a traffic stop.

Police did not disclose what happened during the exchange but did say that officers are required to give their name and badge number to a citizen when requested and that there is no expectation of privacy when filming in a public place.

The Revere police chief is issuing a directive to remind the enter department of these issues, police said.

The department thanked the person who sent them the video, saying, “this is exactly what we want our community to do. If you see something that appears wrong or out of the ordinary in Revere, let us know.”

No additional information has been released.

