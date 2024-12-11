REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere police officer charged with driving under the influence has resigned.

24-year-old Matteo Velasquez appeared in Chelsea District Court Tuesday.

Investigators said he crashed a car into a brick wall Sunday morning. He war arrested “on suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating recklessly to endanger” according to police.

He was placed on administrative leave on Monday.

