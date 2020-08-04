Rhode Island added to Mass. coronavirus travel order

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rhode Island has been added to Massachusetts’ new travel order requiring negative coranvirus tests or two-week quarantines for visitors from hot spots, state officials said.

Anyone coming to Massachusetts from Rhode Island or 42 other states either must prove they are covid-negative or quarantine for 14 days.

Health officials cited Rhode Island’s increasing positive test rate as a factor. The rest of New England is still exempt from the order.

The order takes effect for Rhode Island on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)