PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will soon no longer be required to wear face coverings when outdoors in Rhode Island, except when in crowded areas, the state Department of Health and Gov. Daniel McKee said in a statement.

The updated mask policy, made in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, takes effect Friday.

“I hope today’s updated guidance from the CDC will encourage even more Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated,” McKee said in Tuesday’s statement. “Vaccinated people have more flexibility when it comes to when and where they are recommended to wear masks. There are vaccination appointments available today. Don’t miss your shot.”

Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final recommended dose, the statement said. A crowded setting is defined as one where someone cannot consistently maintain three feet of distance with others.

Masks are still required at indoor public settings.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)