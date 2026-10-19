ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was arrested on Sunday and is accused of breaking into and vandalizing Brennan Middle School.

Jamison Grover, 25, of Pawtucket, RI, faces several charges, including breaking and entering, larceny from a building, and more.

On Sunday, around 4:43 a.m., Attleboro police responded to Brennan Middle School for reports that the alarm system went off.

Officials say they found several lockers had been rummaged through after an investigation.

Police determined that Grover got into a police cruiser outside the school while they were investigating and took him into custody.

Police say Grover was combative, shouting, and swearing at them before assaulting three officers later on at the police station.

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