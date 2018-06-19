Rhode Island may ban tanning for minors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering making it illegal for minors to use tanning facilities.

The House will vote on a measure to ban the practice Tuesday. The Senate passed similar legislation in April.

Current law allows minors to use tanning beds if they receive a parent’s written consent or have a prescription for “ultra-violet radiation.” The House bill would eliminate both of those exceptions.

The bill passed by the Senate would preserve the exemption for prescriptions.

Lawmakers have referred to data from the Skin Cancer Foundation that indicates one tanning session before the age of 35 increases the risk of melanoma by 75 percent.

Democratic Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, who sponsored the Senate version, has said the risk of cancer outweighs parental discretion.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)