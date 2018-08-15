CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Authorities placed a Rhode Island prison on lockdown after white powder was found in an envelope.

The Providence Journal reports a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions found the envelope at the Intake Service Center on Tuesday.

Rhode Island Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said in a statement visitors and non-essential personnel have been evacuated. According to Ventura, authorities are taking the appropriate safety measures.

No one was injured.

Officials haven’t identified the substance. The Cranston Fire Department’s hazmat team is on the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)