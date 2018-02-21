PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) — The Rhode Island Health Department said several students may have been allergic to kiwis without knowing it.

This comes after around 34 students in cities including Providence and Woonsocket suffered itching of the lips and mouth, hives and tongue swelling after eating fresh kiwi.

Officials said the kiwis that caused the bad reactions were free of disinfectants, which are sometimes used to clean the fruit.

The market which supplied the fruit added it was the first time they ordered that variety of kiwi.

