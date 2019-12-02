Rhode Island to install artificial State House tree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State House Christmas tree will be artificial this year.

The governor’s office said in statement that the 18-foot California baby redwood replica will be more manageable than a real tree.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says it’s challenging to keep a real tree alive and thriving through the holiday season.

There have been several mishaps with State House trees. In 2005, the tree turned brown and shed all its needles.

In 2016 the tree was replaced for being too small and in 2017 the tree died 10 days before Christmas.

Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee caused an uproar in 2011 when he called the tree a “holiday tree.”

The new tree will be lit during a ceremony on Wednesday.

