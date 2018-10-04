RI couple facing drug charges after police executing search warrant find 48 pounds of marijuana

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island couple accused of growing dozens of pounds of marijuana at their home is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after state police say they found a 15-year-old in the house while executing a search warrant on Thursday.

West Greenwich police and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executing a court-authorized search warrant at 99 Hudson Pond Road after receiving complaints about the strong odor of marijuana coming from the back yard arrested Anna H. Armstrong, 58, and Alan L. Gordon, 48, on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute in excess of five kilos, possessing marijuana with intent to deliver, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, after recovering 48 pounds of the drug inside, according to Rhode Island state police.

A 15-year-old was allegedly found in the house at the time of their arrest.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Third Division District Court on Thursday.

