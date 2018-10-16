RI man dies after vehicle goes off road, crashes on I-295

LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) – A Rhode Island man died after his motor vehicle went off the road Monday night on Interstate 295, police say.

Officers responding to Interstate 295 in Lincoln about 8 p.m. say Craig Fregeau, 42, of Cumberland, was travelling north on Interstate 295 near Exit 18/Route 146 when his vehicle went off the road, rolled over and struck a light pole and a tree.

Fregeau was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police say.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

