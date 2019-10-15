RI man pleads guilty to using his mom to help deal cocaine from prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine while in prison, using his mother as a go-between, officials said Tuesday.

James Comey, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine base, one count of conspiracy to distribute 28 or more grams of cocaine base and 1 count of distribution of 28 or more grams of cocaine base in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island. He will be sentenced in January 2020.

Comey, who is imprisoned at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston described a scheme where fellow inmates would tell him about prospective drug customers and their contact information. Gomes would then give that information to his mother, Lisa Ellis, 51, of Pawtucket, who would pass it to Joshua Moore, 19, of Pawtucket and Gerald Price, 34, of Cranston, Comey said.

Moore and Price would deliver crack cocaine to the customers and Ellis would collect the money, keeping a small amount for herself and depositing the rest in Gomes’ prison account, prosecutors said.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 28 ore more grams of cocaine base and and three counts of distribution of cocaine base in September. Price has been charged with conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and distribution of cocaine base, and Ellis has been charged with conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and four counts of distribution of cocaine base.

