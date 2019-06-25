RI man who died in NH crash that killed 7 bikers remembered for his ‘kindness’

RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island was among the seven people who died on Friday when police say a pickup truck driver collided with a group of motorcyclists in Randolph, New Hampshire, killing seven of them.

Father Joseph Escobar, a local priest, says he was shocked to learn that 58-year-old Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, was among those killed in the horrific crash on Route 2.

“I got a call from his sister-in-law and I could tell by the tone of her voice something wasn’t right,” Escobar said.

Escobar, who knew Pereira since childhood, described him as a kind man.

“Dan was the kind of guy who was friends to so many,” he said.

Pereira was a member of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was towing a flatbed trailer when he wiped out the group of bikers, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Escobar says Pereira always lived by the Marine motto “Semper Fi” or “always faithful.” He says Pereira was loyal and good to others to the very end.

“His goodness, his kindness, and his gentleness always showed through in what he did,” Escobar recalled.

Pereira will be laid to rest on Friday. Hundreds of bikers are expected to attend.

