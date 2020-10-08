PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have received about 18,000 reports of unemployment insurance fraud from residents since April when job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic started to surge, and are still getting about 100 per day, a top officer says.

In many cases, victims of unemployment insurance fraud will receive a letter from the the state Department of Labor and Training regarding benefits they didn’t apply for, Detective Capt. Robert Creamer tells WPRI-TV.

Those who receive a letter but have not applied for unemployment benefits should first fill out a fraud claim form on the state police website, he said. Police will then contact Labor and Training to get those payments stopped, Creamer said.

After filing a complaint, victims should change the passwords on all their financial accounts, file an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, and contact credit bureaus and request a credit freeze, he said.

