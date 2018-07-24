RI teen meets longtime online gaming friend thanks to Make-A-Wish

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island teenager met his longtime online gaming friend Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Colin Wright, 18, of Portsmouth met Adrian Guzman, 22, of California at Boston’s Logan Airport. Wright was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

The two have spent the past six years playing the online game “League of Legends.”

“I chose him for a couple of different reasons,” Wright said. “One, because he has become very close to me and he is a good friend of mine, and when I was going through my treatment, he was the one who was the most consistent. He would make time out of his day to put in a game here or there even though he is on the other side of the country.”

Wright said it was great to have a friend to game with when he was home from the hospital.

“Adrian here did the most for me,” Wright said. “He took time out of his day to play a game here and there, and out of all my online friends, he did the most.”

“I mean I only did what I thought was right,” Guzman said. “When I had time, I’d hang out with him and it was fun.”

The two will spend five days together.

