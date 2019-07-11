Road closed after truck crashes into bridge in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and road crews are on scene after a truck crashed into a bridge in Dedham on Thursday.

Police tweeted photos of the crash, which happened near the Endicott Rotary around 6:30 p.m.

A Commuter Rail train was forced to come to a stop on the bridge due to safety concerns.

Minor damage to the trailer’s roof could be seen in the photo.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic Alert; expect delays at Endicott Rotary. pic.twitter.com/3Lf9mrwJEd — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) July 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)