Road conditions lead to multiple crashes during massive winter storm

(WHDH) — Across the state, poor road conditions led to several incidents as emergency crews worked to keep roadways clear.

A state trooper was hurt after a multiple vehicle pileup on the Mass Pike Tuesday, a crash that started with an 18-wheeler that lost control and jackknifed.

Several cars then crashed into it. Looking at the images, it’s incredible there were not more people seriously hurt.

The crash happened just before Route 2 near Exit 10 in Auburn.

The trooper was taken to UMass Medical Center. At the moment, his condition is not known.

A police officer on patrol in Bourne suffered a scary scene when a tree fell right in front of him.

Wind and heavy snow took its toll on trees and branches all across New England.

The Cape has been dealing with whiteout conditions and blowing snow for several hours, making roadways slippery and extremely dangerous.

Snow also made roads slick in New Hampshire. One SUV slid off the Laconia Bypass in Guilford. A tow truck was able to lift the vehicle up over the guardrail and back onto the road.

A similar sight unfolded on the Mass Pike in Westborough, where a truck went off the road and ended up in a ditch.

Crews will be working through the night to clear roadways before traffic on Wednesday.

