BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews across the region are getting ready as a winter storm takes aim at New England.

The storm arriving early Tuesday morning is expected to drop between 5 and 7 inches of snow in parts of western Mass., about 3-5 in the I-95 corridor, and about an inch or two on the coast.

Crews were hard at work at the Chelsea salt pile, which supplies salt not just to cities in towns across Massachusetts but also communities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

“Been a very slow year but a very busy end of February,” said Cornelius Martin, of Eastern Salt, who is making sure communities are ready for whatever Mother Nature dishes out.

All eyes for now are on what could be a messy Tuesday morning commute.

“We’re in the safety business, so when it’s icy, snowy we deliver salt on demand as the customer needs it,” Martin said.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)