HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree branch fell on an occupied car, prompting a road closure in Hanover on Wednesday morning.

The branch came down in the area of Woodland Drive near Webster Street, according to Hanover police.

The occupant of the vehicle has been removed.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

The branch also took down utility lines, knocking out power to nearby homes.

National Grid responded to the scene to repair the wires.

People are told to avoid the area as the road is closed.

