LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A road rage incident escalated into a violent fight in the middle of a street in Lynn Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police responded to Sunny’s Car Wash on Route 1A at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person being assaulted in connection to a road rage incident that took place on Lynnway North at Harding Street.

Cell phone video taken by a witness captured a man being punched in the middle of the Lynnway, then sprawled out on the street shortly after. The woman who recorded the violent encounter said she was stopped in traffic and could not believe what she was watching.

“I pulled out my phone and that’s right when the guy got hit,” said Kamilla Lavoie, who witnessed the incident. “There were a lot of people around. I don’t know what caused it, but yeah, it was scary.”

The victim was taken to a hospital. No word on their condition.

Massachusetts State Police said they are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)