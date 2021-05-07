Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2M to renovate playground on banks of Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on Friday donated $1.2 million to renovate a playground on the banks of the Charles River in Boston.

During an afternoon ceremony, Gov. Charlie Baker accepted the donation from Gronkowski and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation to overhaul the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade, which will be renamed “Gronk Playground.”

Gronkowski was on hand to present a check to representatives from the Esplanade Association and the Baker-Polito administration.

“Building a playground was an idea that I thought of because I wanted to show appreciation for the amazing support that I have received while playing in New England. Having it on the Esplanade in Boston, where the Duck Boats ride down the river, makes this extra special for me,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski credited Patriots owner Robert Kraft with teaching him the importance of being charitable.

“I’m going to be involved with the design process. We are excited to make this the best playground in the area, to further inspire kids to enjoy exercise and get outdoors,” Gronkowski added.

The Charlesbank Playground is the oldest of the three playgrounds located along the Esplanade.

