Rob Gronkowski sports many different outfits, parties hard at Super Bowl parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski was wearing a New England Patriots sweatshirt when the Super Bowl championship parade departed the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday morning. He was shirtless when his duck boat reached Boston City Hall Plaza. Shortly after the rally got rolling, Gronkowski could be seen with a bottle of wine in hand as he riled up fans that lined the city streets.

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski partying with his teammates, firing up fans along parade route: https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/nH1QY3vmgF — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

When parade cameras returned to the 29-year-old’s boat, he was wearing a poncho-like shirt and dancing to “Jump Around” by House of Pain.

It's safe to say that Gronk and the boys 'came to get down.' https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/S5KEvv47a7 — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

The Big Man was just getting the party started. Moments later, Gronk was sporting a Boston police traffic vest and snagging beer cans that were being tossed his way.

Rob Gronkowski has changed into a Boston police vest! https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/OsYi3l8E1x — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

When the parade ultimately concluded, Gronkowski was living it up without a shirt, alongside fellow tight end Dwayne Allen.

Gronkowski was accompanied by his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

For more on the parade, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)