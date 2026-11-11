BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly inducted New England Patriots Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski participated in a workout with a 13-year-old boy living with a chronic illness in Boston this week, after the four-time Super Bowl champion made a donation to the boy’s nonprofit.

Gronkowski visited a gym in Boston’s Back Bay to work out with Mason Sudnick, who was diagnosed with a chronic pain syndrome when he was 9-years-old. Sudnick said Gronkowski adjusted every exercise so he could participate, and that small act of kindness meant a lot to him.

“You know how when people say, ‘don’t meet your heroes because they’re nothing like what they are on TV,’ well Gronk is better than he is on TV! Dude was super nice, super gracious, super caring, super funny, and he made me feel like a normal kid,” Sudnick told 7NEWS.

Sudnick had the opportunity to work out with Gronkowski thanks to a generous donation from the former tight end to the Mason Thomas Project, a nonprofit started by the 13-year-old. In partnership with the Ronald McDonald House New England, the Mason Thomas Project works to provide safe, comfortable housing close to vital medical care for families facing critical medical crises, according to their website. The organization is inspired by Sudnick’s own journey, as he said he and his family spent a significant amount of time at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Mason Thomas Project has provided more than 9,000 nights of housing and nearly 20,000 meals to families, while saving them $2.7 million in 2025.

“Words truly can’t express how proud I am of Mason and his heart, to drive his mission home, to help people while he is going through so much. It is truly something that can’t be taught,” said Jamie Sudnick, Mason’s mother. “Watching him with Gronk, again, speechless.”

Sudnick said Gronkowski stayed longer than originally planned at the workout to hang out with everyone, sign autographs, and take pictures.

“Mason skipped school to go to the Gronk workout, and Gronk filmed a video for his teacher to excuse him from class for the day, so that’s pretty iconic,” Jamie said. “No matter what happens in your life, you can always just be you, and that is who Gronk is. He is the most down to earth person I’ve ever met.”

To learn more about ways to support the Mason Thomas Project mission, you can visit their website.

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