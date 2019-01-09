Rockland 4th-grader hailed for heroics after sister suffered medical episode

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland fourth-grader was hailed as a hero and presented with two commemorative plaques during a school assembly Tuesday in recognition of his quick actions after his younger sister suffered a medical emergency last month.

Joshua Joseph was being watched by his grandmother on Dec. 9 when his 6-year-old sister suddenly suffered a medical episode. Knowing that his grandmother didn’t speak English, Joshua took it upon himself to call 911 and stayed on the line with the dispatcher until medical personnel arrived.

His sister was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Joshua’s mother credits her son’s actions with saving his sister’s life.

On Tuesday, Joshua was recognized during an assembly in front of the entire Esten School.

His mother, father, and grandmother were all in attendance.

Joshua’s principal, Marilyn Smith, said, “What an inspiring message to show to all of our students, that if someone is in need of help, you jump into action and try your best to help. We are all so proud of Joshua and it was really great to see him be recognized for his actions.”

