Rockland residents asked to conserve water as crews respond to water main break

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland officials are asking residents to conserve water as crews respond to a major water main break on Sunday.

Crews are working on the water main break at the Abington and Rockland Joint Water Works, town officials said in a tweet.

“It is critical that all Rockland residents and businesses conserve water as much as possible until further notice,” the tweet said. “Please call the ARJWW at (781) 878-0901 if you have any questions.”

 

