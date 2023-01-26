ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Rockport asked residents to limit their water usage Thursday after a sewer overflow incident occurred at the Dock Square Pump Station, causing dirty water to rush into people’s basements.

The overflow occurred around 2 p.m., causing a sanitary sewer overflow to enter the stormwater system, which discharges into Sandy Bay. Officials have been in contact with the Office of Environmental Protection.

Residents were also asked to avoid the Dock Square area while the overflow was addressed.

