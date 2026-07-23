BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash inside the Ted Williams tunnel on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike impacted travel times.

Traffic backed up in the tunnel following the crash, which fully stopped traffic, causing hour-plus-long delays Thursday morning.

Traffic was backed up for miles until the car was towed away.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

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