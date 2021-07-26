BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash at a rotary in Charlestown on Monday left a large pile of trash strewn across the roadway.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the trash truck partially on its side with debris on the Main Street rotary.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

