NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WHDH) — A rookie deputy is being hailed a hero after saving a man from drowning in Florida.

Deputy Taylor Grant, who had been on the force for 18 months, responded to a multimillion-dollar home in New Port Richey where a caretaker fell in the Gulf waters and became trapped between a seawall and a floating walkway early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Grant propelled himself over a secure wall before running over to the trapped man.

“I wanted to get him back onto dry land,” he said. “I could see he was struggling. He was still semi-conscious but he was obviously not to the point where he could pull himself up.”

Grant rescued the man after his wife said he had been trapped in the water for about 30 minutes.

