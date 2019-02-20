Roslindale house fire displaces 7 adults, 1 child

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roslindale house fire forced seven adults and one child out into the cold early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responding to 19 Harrison St. around 1:15 a.m. found flames on the first floor of a two-and-a-half story building.
The blaze spread to the second floor before being knocked down.
All residents self-evacuated from the home, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.
The blaze left behind about $150,000 worth of damages.
The cause remains under investigation.
