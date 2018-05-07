BOSTON (WHDH) - Roslindale will start testing out a dedicated bus lane Monday.

The lane will run along Washington Street between Roslindale Square and Forest Hill station.

Only MBTA and school buses will be allowed to use the lane weekdays between 5 and 9 a.m.

The pilot program will last four weeks.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh says he hopes the bus lane will reduce travel time for commuters in the area.

