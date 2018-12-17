Route 1 briefly closed after 4-vehicle crash in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of Route 1 was closed in Revere after a 4-car crash with reported injuries.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 1 near Lynn Street.

Police say one of the cars involved rolled over, and three people may be hurt. Those people were taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Police say the road was reopened after traffic was briefly diverted and the scene is currently clear.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)