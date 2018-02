BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) – Route 24 in Berkley has reopened after a car fire Saturday.

Flames tore through a car on the side of the road.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)