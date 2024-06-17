HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A rower from Holden is set to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Ayisah Rafa’ee has been training in Worcester county in preparation for her second Olympics.

She became the first rower born in Singapore to qualify for the Olympics in 2016 and then retired and moved to the U.S.

But after performing well at the Head of the Charles in 2023, she decided to get back to training and qualified for the Olympics.

She will now be representing Singapore in Paris.

